A man in his 50s died early Saturday of an apparent gunshot wound in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police were called at about 5:30 a.m. to an alley in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue, where they found the victim. Crime scene scientists processed the area and homicide detectives have started an investigation, but no arrests have yet been made.

Police said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name, along with the cause and nature of his death, at a later time.

They asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at CrimeStoppers.org. Those providing information will remain anonymous.