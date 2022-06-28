A 34-year-old man visiting the Twin Cities for a wedding was one of the four people hit by gunfire from near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late at night over the weekend, say family and friends, who described him as an innocent bystander.

Tyler King, of Nashville, was hit in the face late Saturday by gunfire that also sent three other people to the hospital, according to the family and an online fundraising effort started by his friends on behalf of his wife and children to cover expenses related to the shooting.

The posting said King was hospitalized after having suffered a stroke and bleeding on the brain. Another webpage started by those close to King said he's had surgery to relieve swelling on the brain. A spokesman for HCMC said Tuesday morning that King was in critical condition.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the shooting, which occurred across from downtown about 11 p.m. near Main Street and SE. 6th Avenue. Police said a fight within a large group preceded the gunfire.

An 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl also were shot and suffered wounds that police said were not life-threatening. Police are declining to identify them or say anything more about what role, if any, they had in the fight.

Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman, said Sunday that officers arrived in response to the gunfire to "a chaotic scene. While working to locate and secure a possible scene, ... Multiple fights broke out from within the large crowd. Officers worked together to secure the scene and establish crowd control."

Parten said that initial findings of the police investigation indicate "that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted. This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."

A statement from King's family issued Monday said he was among friends and family Saturday night at a home in Minneapolis to celebrate the wedding of his wife's sister.

Exercising "normal safety precautions, Tyler and his brother-in-law left the residence to walk one of the women with the group to her car," the statement read. "The street where they were walking was quiet at that time, and they did not see other people nearby, though they did see a large gathering 3-4 blocks away.

"As they were walking, randomly there was the sound of 30 gunshots, and Tyler was struck by a bullet in the side of his head."

The GoFundMe posting Monday said King is receiving care from "a nationally recognized medical team dedicated to emergency trauma care. The way Tyler's body responds in the next 24-48 hours will be critical in determining his long term prognosis."

King and his wife grew up in the Twin Cities and are raising two boys in Nashville, where he works for the Belle Plaine-based Cambria countertop manufacturer, the family statement read.

"The weeks and months ahead will certainly be challenging both emotionally and financially," the posting continued. "With so many unknowns, let's rally around Tyler to financially support him and his family."

Police said that anyone with information including audio or video footage related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.