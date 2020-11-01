A man was fatally shot in the back in a home in Crystal, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred shortly about 9 p.m. Saturday at a single-family residence in the 5500 block of N. Yates Avenue, police said.

A man has turned himself into police, but they have yet to determine whether he is the shooter, said Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

While police are confident that the killing was not a random act, they have “no clue at this point” about a possible motive, Hubbard said.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim, who was declared dead at the scene despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics.

Everyone in the residence at the time of the shooting — all adults — were taken to police headquarters for questioning, said Hubbard, who added there were “plenty of toys inside” the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged call the Crystal tip line at 763-531-1020.