A man in his 20s died Friday night after reports of a shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.

Officers from the First Precinct and Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a shooting near 6th Street and S. Chicago Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis police said. Deputies found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting inside a running vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of Chicago. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene, police said.

Minneapolis police interviewed several people, and forensic scientists responded to collect evidence, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity along with the cause and nature of his death. No arrests had been made as of early Saturday. A homicide investigation is continuing.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous, and people providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.