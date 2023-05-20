A man is dead after falling into the path of an oncoming train after a fight on a light rail platform early Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police, Metro Transit police and Minneapolis Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a personal injury/trapped person at the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District station near 5th Street and 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday, Minneapolis police said. Two men had been fighting on the platform, which resulted in the victim falling onto the tracks as a train approached and then hit him, police said preliminary information indicated. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name along with the cause and nature of his death.