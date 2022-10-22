A man was fighting for his life after being shot Friday night in south Minneapolis.
Police got a call of shots fired at about 8:23 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Park Avenue, according to police spokesperson Brian Feintech. They responded to find a man in his 40s with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Emergency workers transported the shooting victim to HCMC, and Minneapolis police collected evidence from the scene. No arrests for the shooting had been made as of Saturday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Twin Cities Native American group wants Sviggum removed from U Board of Regents immediately
More from Star Tribune
Politics Twin Cities Native American group wants Sviggum removed from U Board of Regents immediately
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man critically wounded in south Minneapolis shooting
Police had no further information about the shooting, which sent the victim to HCMC.
Local
Minnesota briefs: USDA invests $1.8 million to improve health care in rural areas
And a new segment of the Duluth Traverse has been completed.
Irish descendants are embracing St. Paul's forgotten Connemara Patch
The former site of the four-block shantytown at the base of Dayton's Bluff on St. Paul's East Side is now part of the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary.
Politics
Gov. Walz tells Minnesota business leaders his job is to listen to them
The DFLer spoke at the annual gathering of big shots at the Minnesota Business Partnership meeting.
Politics
McCollum, Omar seek re-election in safe blue congressional districts
The two Democrats each overcame challengers in the August primary election.