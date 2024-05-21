A 3-year-old is dead after falling out of a window on the eighth floor of a Brooklyn Center apartment building, and authorities are trying to determine how the incident happened.
Police went to the Lux Apartments on the 6100 block of Summit Drive after somebody called 911 at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday and reported a child had fallen.
First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the child was pronounced dead, said Cmdr. Richard Gabler with Brooklyn Center police.
Family members were present when the child fell, Gabler said. Authorities are talking with them to try to determine how the fall happened.
