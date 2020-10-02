A 30-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting another man a day earlier in a north Minneapolis alley.

Miguel Viveros Morales, 28, of Chicago, died from a gunshot wound to the chest early Wednesday in an alley in the 3500 block of N. Bryant Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Derelle K. Todd of Minneapolis was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun. Todd remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The charging document did not offer a motive for the killing, which brought the city’s homicide total to 62 so far this year.

Todd’s criminal history in Minnesota includes four convictions for burglary, two for drug possession and one each for robbery, weapons possession and theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a wounded Viveros Morales in the alley. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police spotted a car behind a house in the same block with a door open and no one inside. Officers approached a door to the house and confronted Todd, who was uncooperative before he was handcuffed.

Officers found a gun with a live round on the bed that Todd shared with his girlfriend. Investigators determined the gun was the weapon that discharged a cartridge casing near Viveros Morales’ body.