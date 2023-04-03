A man has died in a house fire in western Wisconsin, officials said.
Emergency personnel were alerted about 2:25 p.m. Sunday to the blaze on E. County Road TK in Red Cedar Township, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible to firefighters and deputies when they arrived to the home roughly 15 miles south of Menomonie, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters located a 74-year-old man dead inside the residence, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be disclosed.
Officials have yet to offer a preliminary determination for how the fire started.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
President Joe Biden to highlight economic agenda in Minnesota visit
His visit is part of a national tour focused on job creation, manufacturing and clean energy.
South Metro
Driver admits being drunk, high while on wrong side of Hwy. 169, hitting SUV and killing passenger
Motorist intends to ask judge to spare him prison and sentence him to probation.
Politics
Minnesota Democrats consider tax and fee increases
From deliveries to outdoor recreation to the metro sales tax, DFL lawmakers eye price hikes along with tax cuts.
Local
Man, 74, dies in house fire in western Wisconsin
The home was located about 15 miles south of Menomonie.
Local
Who repairs the supermarket fridge? Minnesota colleges seek funding to train for in-demand jobs
Minnesota State is seeking more state funding to help boost workforce development programs like this.