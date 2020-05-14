While Gov. Tim Walz has given the green light to Minnesota retailers to reopen on Monday, it will take days or weeks before some of them reopen as they call back furloughed employees and establish new safety protocols.

The Mall of America said today that it will reopen for shopping on June 1.

“This will allow us to continue creating the safest environment possible for our team members, tenants and guests,” the mall said in a statement. “It will also allow our diverse set of retail tenants the time needed to rehire, train staff and prepare their individual stores with necessary cleaning, sanitization and safety measure implementations.”

The mall added that the June 1 opening does not mean all the stores will be open on that date. It might take longer for some retailers to get everything in order. Also, in-person dining and attractions, such as Nickelodeon Universe, will remain closed until the state allows those types of businesses to reopen.

The Mall of America was part of a statewide roundtable of retail associations, local chambers of commerce and other business groups that established safety protocols and guidelines that were presented to the governor’s office as to how retail could safely reopen. Those guidelines were largely adopted in Walz’s plan to allow retail stores to reopen but at 50% occupancy and with special safety plans in place.

Bruce Nustad, president of the Minneota Retailers Association, said that some smaller mom-and-pop shops are ready reopen on Monday, but it may take other businesses longer to do so.

“I definitely think we’ll see a lot of retailers open on Monday,” he said. “But others will take their time and make sure they have a plan in place.”

Rosedale Center said it will reopen on Monday, but doesn’t expect all stores to be ready to be open by then. It is asking patrons to wear face masks and urges anyone who doesn’t feel well to stay home. Restaurants, bars, and some services will remain closed until June 1.

Other shopping malls in the region were in discussions with their owners and tenants this morning to discuss their reopening plans and timing.

Jill Renslow, an executive vice president of the Mall of America, told the Star Tribune last week that it will take time for the mall to ramp up once the governor gives the go ahead given the mall’s size and number of tenants.

“It’s not like we can just flip the switch and the doors open,” she said. “We want to make sure that our property is ready and it’s safe.”

The Mall of America has been working on new safety protocols that include plexiglass barriers at guest service areas, face masks for workers, and designating specific doors at each wing for entering and exiting the mall.

The mall noted that it’s home to more than 175 small businesses as well as hundreds of national and global brands.

“We are prepared to open our doors, so they can open theirs giving them the opportunity to begin rebuilding their business,” the mall said.