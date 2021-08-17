Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley was released from Wright County jail on Tuesday after serving 78 days of a 120-day sentence that stemmed from a guilty plea to charges of threats of violence in December.

Beasley's sentence was expected to be reduced as long as he showed good behavior, and if Beasley completes three years of probation the charge will be dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The charges were brought against Beasley following an incident when his home in Plymouth was incorrectly listed as being on the Parade of Homes tour. Beasley confronted a group of people in front of his home and pointed at them with a rifle.

During his guilty plea, Beasley explained that he made a mistake and was ready to get on with his life. "I could have retreated, I learned my lesson," Beasley said. "I was not in my right mind. I'm ready to move on."

The Timberwolves have supported Beasley throughout the situation, with President Gersson Rosas telling the Star Tribune in September of 2020 that, "Malik is family, and we talk about family. It's not only when it's easy and good but when it's hard and tough."

The 24-year-old shooting guard has been one of the teams best players since coming to the club in a trade with the Denver Nuggets in 2020. Last season he averaged 19.6 points, 43.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.8 minutes per game — only nine players in the NBA aged 24 or under matched those numbers.

Beasley posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday a video of himself driving and singing along to Kodak Black's 'Easter in Miami' with a caption that read, "I'm free!!!!! 78 days!!!"