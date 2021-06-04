Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley reported to Wright County jail this week to start serving his sentence that stems from his guilty plea to threats of violence in December.

While his guilty plea carried a 120-day sentence, the Wright County census said he'll be released on August 17, which would be 78 days after he was booked on Tuesday. That would include time off for good behavior.

The judge allowed Beasley to wait to serve his sentence until after the Timberwolves regular season concluded — his guilty plea also led the judge to drop a felony drug possession charge.

Beasley apologized for pointing a gun at a family who was parked outside his Plymouth home last September. After a search of Beasley's home, police officers seized guns and marijuana.

Beasley appeared by video remote for during his plea hearing in December and said, "I've learned my lesson" while answering questions from his attorney.

"I could have retreated," he said. "I was not in my right mind. I'm ready to move on."

On May 23, Beasley posted on Instagram that he was looking for forgiveness from his family.

When Beasley was arrested, Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said the team would work to support him through this process.

"I don't think anybody wants to go through what's happened here …" Rosas said. "He's family. We're going to support him. We're going to do the best that we can. But he's got some things he's got to take care of. The legal process has some things that have to be processed and we'll go from there, but we're a family and we work through things together."