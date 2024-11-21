M. Jodi Rell, who became Connecticut governor after her predecessor resigned, dies at 78

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered in her honor. He said Rell, a mother of two and a grandmother of four, represented the ''very best of Connecticut values, expanding healthcare and childcare, and making Connecticut one of the first states in the country to recognize same-sex unions.'' In 2005, Rell signed legislation making Connecticut the first state to institute same-sex civil unions through its legislature and not a court order. In 2009, she was the first governor to sign legislation that codified the U.S. Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling, transforming civil unions into marriages and redefining marriage in Connecticut as a legal union of two people.