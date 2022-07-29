40 points in 10 minutes

In Thursday night's 92-85 victory over Atlanta, the Lynx became only the sixth team in WNBA history to give up 40 or more points in one quarter. It was the second time it's happened this season. In that earlier game, the Las Vegas Aces scored 41 first-quarter points vs. Chicago and wound up losing:

42 Chicago vs. New York, Aug. 2, 2019 (fourth quarter)

41 Las Vegas vs. Chicago, June 21, 2022 (first quarter)

40 Indiana vs. New York, Sept. 1, 2016 (first quarter)

40 Seattle vs. Phoenix, Aug. 4, 2007 (first quarter)

40 Detroit vs. Phoenix, July 8, 2007 (third quarter)

40 Atlanta vs. Lynx, July 28, 2022 (fourth quarter)