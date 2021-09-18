2 p.m. at Washington • ESPN3

Preview: The Lynx (21-10) clinched a first-round bye with a victory over Indiana on Friday; a victory would give them the No. 3 seed, whereas a loss would make them No. 4. Sunday's regular-season finale is a must-win for 2019 WNBA champion Washington. The Mystics (12-19) could have earned the final playoff spot on Friday, but lost at New York 91-80; now they must win this game to clinch. If Washington loses, Los Angeles can earn the No. 8 seed by winning at Dallas; if the Sparks also lose, New York would get the playoff spot. The Lynx and Mystics have split two games this season with Washington winning 85-81 on June 8 at home and the Lynx winning 93-75 on Sept. 4 at Target Center. The Lynx have won just two of the past seven regular-season meetings between the two.

Players to watch: Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 21 points and 10 rebounds Friday. She was 8-for-9 from the field as she registered her 13th double-double of the season. G Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 points Friday, the seventh time she has scored 15 or more. ... Mystics C Tina Charles leads the league in scoring ( 23.7 points per game) and is seventh in rebounding (9.4 per game). F Ariel Atkins, who is averaging 16.2 points per game, scored 29 points against New York on Friday.

Numbers: Charles and Fowles are the top two in WNBA history in most games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Charles has 94, while Fowles has 72.

Injuries: Lynx G Layshia Clarendon (fibula) is questionable. Mystics F Elena Delle Donne (back), the 2015 and 2019 WNBA MVP who has played in only three games this season, did not play Friday and is doubtful.

Note: The game is not on television but is available for streaming on ESPN3.