9 p.m. Tuesday at Los Angeles • BSN Extra, CBSSN

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-8) close out their three-game road trip where it began. The Lynx and Sparks will be meeting for the third time in 10 days. The Lynx won at Los Angeles 77-72 on Friday after having beaten the Sparks 91-86 at Target Center on June 11. They have won eight of the past nine meetings with the Sparks, including four consecutive victories in Los Angeles. ... On Sunday, the Lynx had their two-game winning streak ended with a 93-62 loss at Las Vegas. The Lynx trailed by four late in the first half. But Las Vegas ended the half with a 9-0 run and then opened the second half with an 18-5 run. ... Napheesa Collier, who scored 18 points, was the only Lynx player in double figures. ... F Aerial Powers (right ankle), rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) and F Jessica Shepard (non-covid illness) are out.

Los Angeles update: The Sparks (5-6) have lost three of their past four games after an 83-74 home loss to Connecticut on Sunday. The Sparks led by six points at halftime and the game was tied with three minutes to go, before Connecticut closed out the game on a 9-0 run. ... . Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and a season-high 15 rebounds — her sixth double-double of the season — for the Sparks. Ogwumike moved into 15th place on the WNBA career rebounds list with 2,461. ... Former Lynx player Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness) missed her second consecutive game for the Sparks.