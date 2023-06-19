The Lynx went ice cold in the second half as the league-leading and defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces pulled away for a 93-62 victory on Sunday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Lynx made just three of 21 shots and turned the ball over six times as the deficit grew to 26 heading into the fourth. The Aces (10-1) outscored the Lynx 20-7 in the third quarter.

The Lynx, who entered with a two-game winning streak and had won three of four after losing their first six games of the season hung around for most of the first half, but the Aces scored the final seven points to take a 54-41 lead into the break.

The Lynx (3-8) held the Aces top scorer and defending WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson to eight points. But she had 14 rebounds and four blocks. It was the secondary scorers that led the defending WNBA champions. Jackie Young had a team-high 24 points, Kelsey Plum had 21 points, Chelsea Gray had 17 points and five assists and Candace Parker had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Aces.

Napheesa Collier was the only Lynx player in double digits with 18. Dorka Juhasz had nine rebounds and four points.

