The Lynx signed college free agents Camryn Taylor, Mimi Collins and Quinesha Lockett to contracts for training camp.

Taylor, a 6-2 forward, averaged 14.8 points for Virginia last season. She played three seasons for the Cavaliers and two for Marquette.

The 6-3 Collins played at North Carolina State, averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds during her 69-game career. She also played two seasons at Maryland and one at Tennessee.

Lockett is a 5-10 guard from Toledo, where she averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rockets last season. She played five seasons at Toledo and was the 2022-23 MCA player of the year.

On Monday, the Lynx announced that they had signed their draft picks, The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Alissa Pili and Kiki Jefferson.

The Lynx open training camp on Monday and have their first preseason game on May 4. The season opener is May 14 in Seattle.