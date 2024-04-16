The Lynx got a lot more talented on the offensive end when Minnesota took Utah wing Alissa Pili.

By some accounts Pili was the second most polished scorer in the 2024 draft. Pili averaged 21.1 points over her final two seasons at Utah, fourth-best in Division I.

Pili, who is of Samoan and Alaska Native descent, started her college career at USC before transferring to Utah, where she was the Pac-12 Conference player of the year as a junior.

As a senior Pili averaged 21.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. She shot 56.8% overall, 40.4% on three-point shots.

There were few surprises in the seven picks prior to the Lynx, who had traded with Chicago over the weekend, swapping their pick to the Sky, moving to No. 8.

Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark, not surprisingly, was the first overall pick by Indiana, joining a Fever team that has the reigning WNBA rookie of the year Aliyah Boston. Posts Cameron Brink (Los Angeles) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago) went two and three. Making its second first-round pick, Los Angeles followed with Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson at No. 4.

Dallas took Ohio State point guard Jacy Sheldon at No. 5, then Washington took UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards. With the pick Chicago traded up with the Lynx to get, the Sky took LSU forward Angel Reese at No. 7.