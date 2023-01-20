Luis Arraez won the American League batting title for the Twins last season.

On Friday, he was traded.

The Twins acquired right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Arraez, a versatile utility man who has a career batting average of .314. He will likely play first base for the Marlins, as he did for the Twins for much of last season.

The Twins will also get two prospects, shortstop Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.

Lopez, who will be 27 on Opening Day, is a six-year veteran who was 10-10 last season with a 3.75 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 180 innings.

The 25-year-old Arraez has played many positions for the Twins in his four seasons, and hit .316 last season in 144 games to lead American League hitters.

Salas is a 19-year-old righthanded hitter who played for Class A Jupiter and Beloit last season in the Marlins system. He hit .250 with nine home runs in 109 games, and played in the Arizona Fall League.

Chourio is only 17. Like Arraez, he is from Venezuela. Chourio was in the Dominican Summer League and hit .344 in 51 games.

Arraez is not eligible for free agency for three more seasons. He was set to go to arbitration with the Twins, who offered $5 million while Arraez filed at $6.1 million.

The trade was first reported by MLB.com's Jeff Passan and confirmed by major league sources.

Come back to startribune.com later for more on this developing story.