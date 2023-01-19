The Twins' minor league affiliates announced their managerial and coaching staffs Thursday.

The top four organizational managers — Toby Gardenhire at Class AAA St. Paul, Ramon Borrego for Class AA Wichita, Brian Dinkelman at Class A Cedar Rapids and Brian Meyer at Class A Fort Myers — are all returning.

Gardenhire's staff with the Saints includes pitching coach Cibney Bello and defensive coach Tyler Smarslok, both back for their third seasons; hitting coach Nate Spears, who comes from the Boston organization; and pitching coach Peter Larson, up from Wichita.

The son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, the 40-year-old Toby Gardenhire is 141-138 in two seasons with St. Paul and had 89 different players on his roster in 2022. He managed at Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers before taking over as the Twins' AAA skipper in 2020 at Rochester, N.Y.; that season was wiped out by the pandemic.