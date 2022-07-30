Trailing after Saturday's first 13 seconds and leading 3-1 at halftime, Minnesota United rescued a rollicking 4-4 draw with Portland before a nationally televised afternoon audience and a sold-out Allianz Field.

Loons striker Luis Amarilla's header goal in the 69th minute – his second goal on Saturday – provided the equalizer in a game that careened back and forth.

Amarilla scored twice and Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored once each while Timbers star Sebastian Blanco scored two of his team's four goals and another came on a Minnesota own goal.

The game was played a warm, sunny summer's afternoon paused by hydration breaks.

Loons star Emanuel Reynoso, midfielder Robin Lod and defender Michael Boxall all received yellow cards in the game and will be suspended for Saturday's game at Colorado.

Blanco scored in the game's first 13 seconds and later scored again and contributed to the own goal after the Loons had scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 halftime lead.

The Timbers answered by scoring the second half's three goals — including that Minnesota own goal — to take back a 4-3 lead.

Amarilla's second goal of the game tied the score right back in the 69th minute when he took Hlongwane's header and headed it himself, this time over Portland keeper Aljaz Ivacic.

The Timbers took a 4-3 lead on Kemar Lawrence's own goal in the 65th minute after he deflected a shot that turned wobbly and eluded St. Clair as he tried unsuccessfully to tightly hug the near post.

Portland took a 1-0 lead with only 13 seconds and before the Loons could even touch the ball from a Timbers' kickoff that first went backward, then surged forward. The Timbers used four touches of the ball before Blanco's left-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard penalty box beat Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

It was not only the fastest goal for either team in a Loons' regular-season game. It was the fourth fastest all time in MLS came after New York Red Bulls' Mike Grella scored in the first seven seconds against Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 2015. The Red Bulls' Tim Cahill scored in eight seconds at Houston on Oct. 20, 2013 and San Jose's Dwayne De Rosario scored in 11 seconds for San Jose on Sept. 27, 2002.

The Loons answered with three consecutive goals before halftime to take that 3-1 lead.

Loons left-side attacker Fragapane tied the game in the ninth minute when he came to the back post late off a Reynoso corner kick from the other side. Amarilla flicked it along as he leapt for the ball in front of keep Ivacic and Fragapane was there as the ball continued on and he headed it into the open goal.

Hlongwane and Loons coach Adrian Heath both were hopeful that Hlongwane's first MLS goal the week before would open him to score more without such a long wait.

They only waited 21 minutes before Hlongwane scored that second MLS goal. He buried into an open net Fragapane's directed shot that hit the post and bounded away toward him.

Hlongwane had two more chances before halftime to make it a brace, but he didn't get quite all of a shot from short-range in front of the goal in the 34th minute. His angled, right-footed shot on the run from the right side just went wide of the back post in first half stoppage play's last chance.