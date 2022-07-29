Minnesota United signed versatile attacking midfielder Robin Lod to a new three-year contract with a club option on Friday.

Lod, 29, arrived in Minnesota in July 2019 from Spain's second division and since then has played 68 games, started 60 of them and scored 22 goals. Nine of those came in the 2021 season.

He has scored six goals this season and recently has played central midfield because of injuries to other Loons players.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called it "some good news" and added, "It will please some people who put ridiculous tweets out that he's going somewhere else. At the end of the day we're delighted."

Reynoso, Arriaga available to play

Heath said both star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga will be available to play Saturday in a 2 p.m. game televised nationally on ABC, Ch. 5.

He called injured defensive midfielder Wil Trapp "day to day" and estimated he'll be out "another week to 10 days, I would think."

Garcia arrival closer

Heath said the club received good news on newly signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia. He got his immigration appointment back home and could join the Loons in the coming week.

"He could be three days, could be a week," Heath said. "We're hoping with a bit of luck, midweek he'll be here."

Miller's future

Heath said he doesn't expect his team to make any more moves during the current transfer period that ends Thursday, although he left open one more possible deal he wouldn't detail.

Asked if the team might trade veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller, Heath said: "At this moment, no. There have been one or two inquiries. I've said all along, if we don't get what we think Tyler's value is, he'll stay here because we think we have the best 1-2 goalkeepers in the league. I don't want to disrupt that for the sake of making it happen."