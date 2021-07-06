A soccer sideline immediately after a hard-fought game might not seem like the world's most romantic place to propose, but for Minnesota United's Hassani Dotson it was the appropriate one.

Dotson knelt on his right knee after Saturday's 2-2 draw with San Jose, produced a ring and asked his now-fiancée Petra Vuckovic to marry him while the team's social-media crew huddled around recording the moment. Fans remaining in the Allianz Field stands cheered.

The video ricocheted around the internet and was shown on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

"I thought it was pretty meaningful because she's been through a lot in my career," Dotson said Tuesday, "and I thought it would it be something different, something special and also nice to do it in front of the fans."

Dotson spoke with his parents and Vuckovic's about proposing back in January, and teammate Dayne St. Clair suggested he do it at a game. In advance, Dotson suggested to Vuckovic that they get dressed up for dinner afterward and have their photo taken on the field following the game.

It was a ruse to get her on the grass field in heels.

"It worked," said Dotson, who turns 24 next month. "It was totally a surprise. She was still shaking into the tunnel and all that [after the proposal]. It was just a really good moment and really awesome to have it on video as well."

Moving on?

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Tuesday said it's time to "move on" now that a MLS investigation into whether Franco Fragapane targeted Portland's Diego Chara with a racial slur during the second half of a game on June 26 was inconclusive.

"He vehemently denies he said anything, we believe him, it has been put to bed," Heath said. "The process was taken, people made a decision after they got all the information, which is rare these days. Normally you're guilty from the beginning."

However, in a three-tweet sequence Tuesday night, Chara urged Minnesota United to right the wrong.

"No one should experience this," Chara wrote, without referencing Fragapane by name. "Despite the inconclusive findings by MLS, it is my hope that Minnesota's organization will address the issue with the player and their team to ensure this will not happen again."

No Tokyo?

Loons veteran Michael Boxall, who left Saturday's game because of an injury, didn't train with the team Tuesday in Blaine, but he worked with an athletic trainer indoors and jogged outdoors near training's end.

The club lists him as out for Wednesday night's game at Colorado.

Boxall left in the first half because of a thigh/groin injury that leaves his status uncertain to join his New Zealand national team for the Olympics as well. Boxall was scheduled to leave for Tokyo after Wednesday's game.

"He's a little bit better this morning," said Heath, who reluctantly agreed to let Boxall leave for possibly a month. "Obviously something is there and he feels a bit of discomfort. We just have to wait the next couple days to see where this leads him in regards to going to the Olympics."

Center back Bakaye Dibassy is listed as questionable because of a thigh injury as well.

Waiting for Metanire

Right back Romain Metanire remained in France on Monday waiting for his U.S. green card paperwork to clear and is not expected back in time to play Wednesday. Jukka Raitala started for Metanire on Saturday and D.J. Taylor made his MLS debut after halftime.

For country

Heath's pre-tournament pick Italy advanced to the UEFA Euro final with Tuesday's victory over Spain in penalty kicks. Heath's England plays Loons veteran Niko Hansen's Denmark in Wednesday's other semifinal.

Hansen said he would forgo a pregame nap for this one.

"Too much adrenaline," said Hansen, who was born in Denmark and moved to California when he was 10. "I'll be wearing my jersey, showing my support."

Said Heath: "I think it's going to be a bit tougher than most people back home. The expectations back home are crazy, as they always are for the national team."