8 p.m. Wednesday at Colorado • BSN 1500-AM

Preview: The Loons (4-4-3) take a seven-game unbeaten streak (4-0-3) into Wednesday's game at Colorado (5-3-2), a team that scored three second-half goals to beat them 3-2 on May 8 in suburban Denver. The Loons are 1-2-2 on the road while the Rapids are 3-1-1 at home. Colorado is fourth in the Western Conference, the Loons sixth. … Colorado has three players — Jonathan Lewis, Kellyn Acosta and Sam Vines — away with the U.S. men's national team at the Gold Cup. … Defender Brent Kallman's goal as a first-half injury sub in Saturday's 2-2 draw with San Jose was his first since Oct. 17, 2017. in the Loons' inaugural MLS season against Sporting Kansas City at TCF Bank Stadium. … Veteran Michael Boxall left Saturday because of a groin/thigh injury. That leaves starting defender Chase Gasper as the last Loons player who has played every minute so far this season. … Newly acquired attacker Franco Fragapane has assists in three consecutive games, tying him with Orlando's Tesho Akindele and Real Salt Lake's Aaron Herrera for the league's second-longest streak. Fragapane's streak of games with at least a point is now four, which matched teammate Robin Lod's streak earlier this season.

Injuries: Loons list D Bakaye Dibassy (thigh) as questionable, D Michael Boxall (thigh/groin) and GK Dayne St. Clair (international duty) are out.