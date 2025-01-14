Andy Luger resigns as Minnesota U.S. Attorney, making way for Trump pick

Luger’s latest term began in 2022, when Minneapolis and other Minnesota cities battled a trend of rising violent crime. That May, Luger announced he’d instructed all criminal prosecutors in his office to help crack down on violent offenses, with an emphasis on indicting traffickers of illegal guns and car thieves. His office also implemented a new strategy for prosecuting street crime, using a racketeering statute used to take down organized crime syndicates like the Mafia on urban gangs. His tenure was also marked by a rise in fraud cases related to pandemic-era benefits and prosecutions against individuals involved in the Feeding Our Future scandal.