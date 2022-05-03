Five weeks after his confirmation as Minnesota's U.S. Attorney, Andy Luger announced Tuesday he will devote the "entire weight" of his office to aggressively prosecuting car jackings, illegal guns and gang violence in the Twin Cities.

Standing in Minneapolis' federal courthouse alongside local law enforcement leaders, Luger said he's instructed all 42 prosecutors in his office to work on violent crime cases, which he will oversee from indictment to sentencing.

"Everyone within the sound of my voice who is contemplating the next car jacking, or engaged in gang activity or trafficking in illegal weapons, is forewarned," said Luger, in remarks reminiscent of the federal crack down on violent crime in the 1990s. "End the plague of violence now. You have a choice, and now is the time to talk away. Federal prosecution and federal incarceration are the alternative."

Starting today, all carjackers over the age of 18 will be charged and prosecuted under federal statutes, and every person convicted "will serve time in federal prison," said Luger. Federal prosecutors will also focus more resources on indicting people caught with illegal guns or in straw purchasing schemes. His office will also crack down on "auto sears," a popular gun modification, also known as a "switch," that illegally transforms a handgun into an automatic weapon, said Luger.

The announcement comes as violent crime hits a generational high in some parts of Minnesota. Minneapolis saw its second straight year of what's become the most violent period in a generation in 2021, with 97 homicides — the highest count since 1995. Police in Minneapolis also recorded more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings throughout the city last year. St. Paul broke its records for homicides and recorded about 100 carjackings.

