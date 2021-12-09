At least two juveniles are dead and as many as three others are injured following a crash in early Thursday in northeast Minneapolis stemming from a police pursuit.

Five people were in the vehicle when it crashed and split in half shortly after 2 a.m., police said.

Robbinsdale police spotted a black Mercedes SUV that had been reported as stolen in Minneapolis and officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off and police chased the SUV, police said.

The stolen vehicle crashed on Lowry Avenue near NE. Hayes Street. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim died at the hospital a short time later. Three others were treated for injuries a the hospital.

A State Patrol reconstruction team was called to the scene.

As the incident remains under investigation, Capt. John Kaczmarek said at a news briefing that the crash had "an unfortunate ending."