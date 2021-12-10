Lunds & Byerlys is increasing security at its St. Louis Park grocery store after a couple of crimes in its parking lot this week.

A woman was robbed of her purse about 5:30 p.m. Monday outside the store at 3777 Park Center Blvd., police said. She was uninjured. The store's surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and the light-colored SUV used for the getaway, police said.

Someone attempted to use the credit cards stolen in the incident at stores in Richfield and elsewhere, police said.

And on Thursday, a group of suspects tried to wrestle a man out of his vehicle in an attempted carjacking around 3:15 p.m. The driver was uninjured. The suspects fled in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2618.