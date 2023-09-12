Lufthansa will launch its first-ever service in Minnesota next summer with a year-round route between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the carrier's Frankfurt hub.

With the launch on June 4, German-based Lufthansa will become the 18th airline operating at MSP, and the airport's first new trans-Atlantic carrier in more than four years.

In a statement, Lufthansa Vice President Dirk Janzen called these "exciting times for Lufthansa and the Lufthansa Group! We cannot wait to connect the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, and the entire state of Minnesota, with our Frankfurt hub in Germany, offering a direct link to Europe's leading financial and cultural centers."

"The United States remains our most important market outside of the Group's European home markets, and we could not be happier to open new gateways, offering additional travel opportunities from your region to our global network of destinations," he said.

Travel demand to Europe is surging after pandemic shutdowns and as the dollar remains strong. Last month, Aer Lingus announced plans to resume flights to Dublin next spring while Delta Air Lines will add that nonstop route from MSP around the same time.

"Lufthansa's commitment and future investment at MSP will help support a thriving Minnesota for years to come," Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King said. "This service adds tremendous trans-Atlantic capacity for accelerating levels of business travel — with the benefit of increased frequency and convenience of flight options— along with more choices for Minnesotans who travel overseas for family and cultural connections."

Lufthansa will operate the MSP-FRA route five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering a three-class configuration of business, premium economy and economy classes. Tickets for the flights are available beginning Wednesday.

The flight from Frankfurt will depart at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Minneapolis at 1:15 p.m. The flight departing MSP leaves at 3:15 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 6:40 a.m. the following day. (All times are local.)

The early morning arrival for Frankfurt-bound passengers will provide connectivity options to destinations across the Lufthansa Group's global network, including routes to India and East Africa, that are seeing increased demand from Minneapolis-St. Paul. Demand to East Africa from the Twin Cities is currently the fourth-highest in the U.S. after Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago.

Lufthansa will have some competition for passengers. In April, 2022, German leisure airline Condor restored its nonstop summer service to Frankfurt from MSP for the first time since 2019.

Lufthansa is a Star Alliance member that offers connections and flight benefits with a global network of partners that include United Airlines and Air Canada, which both operate at MSP.