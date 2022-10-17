On Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse's 77th birthday, he joins host Michael Rand for a look at some of the biggest stories in Minnesota sports.

The Vikings are 5-1 after another "horseshoe" game Sunday in which they were badly outgained but still defeated the Dolphins 24-16. It made Reusse think back to the Bud Grant days.

The Gophers football team had no such luck in losing its second straight game, while the Gophers volleyball team will have to learn to live without head coach Hugh McCutcheon after this season.

The Wild gave up a touchdown in each of their first two games, but at least you can still be optimistic about Minnesota United and the Timberwolves.

