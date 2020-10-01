Lost causes

Longest postseason losing streaks among major North American sports teams:

No. Team League Years

18 Twins MLB 2004-

16 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 1975-1979

14 Detroit Pistons NBA 2008-

14 Los Angeles Kings NHL 1993-2001

13 Boston Red Sox MLB 1986-1995

13 New York Knicks NBA 2001-2012