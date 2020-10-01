Lost causes
Longest postseason losing streaks among major North American sports teams:
No. Team League Years
18 Twins MLB 2004-
16 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 1975-1979
14 Detroit Pistons NBA 2008-
14 Los Angeles Kings NHL 1993-2001
13 Boston Red Sox MLB 1986-1995
13 New York Knicks NBA 2001-2012
