That four-man substitution Loons coach Adrian Heath called upon in the second half of Saturday's loss at Dallas was just the start tonight in Houston against former Loons Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez.

Tonight's starting 11 takes it further.

Captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso isn't playing, a bit of maintenance for a team that is playing two-game weeks back to back here. Sub Thomas Chacon got a knock in training and isn't playing. either.

The shakeup starts up front where striker Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino are substitutes tonight, as are defender Jose Aja and Jacori Hayes.

Mason Toye will start in Amarilla's spot.

'Hassani Dotson will start, too, as will James Musa on the backline for Aja.

Raheem Edwards and former Dynamo player Marlon Hairston are in the 11, too.

Almost forgotten in this: Newly signed Emanuel Reynoso is a sub tonight and likely will make his MLS debut in the second half, probably around the 75th minute.

Here's the Loons lineup in a 4-3-3 formation:

Raheem Edwards Mason Toye Robin Lod

Marlon Hairston Jan Gregus Hassani Dotson

Chase Gasper James Musa Michael Boxall Romain Metanire

Greg Ranjitsingh