A group of Minnesota Muslim community leaders said Friday they would actively campaign against Joe Biden in the 2024 election if he does not call for a ceasefire to the war in Israel and Gaza by Tuesday.

About 40 Muslims gathered for a news conference in Minneapolis' federal court building downtown, with speakers demanding that Biden issue a call for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict by Tuesday at noon.

"We refuse to be taken for granted as a Muslim community and we are organizing in all swing states," said Taher Herzallah, a Twin Cities Muslim and University of Minnesota student.

Herzallah added that "there will be a political cost" if Biden does not call for a ceasefire. Biden is expected to visit Minnesota Wednesday.

Speakers included several imams, professors and college students. Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of Minnesota's branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said if Biden doesn't call for a ceasefire, there would be "no option" but to not vote for him.

Speakers expressed outrage over the increasing number of civilian deaths in Gaza, which has been hit with thousands of airstrikes by Israel in retaliation to the wave of attacks Oct. 7 by Hamas. The militant group, designated as terrorists by the U.S. and many other countries, fired thousands of rockets and sent fighters into Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking hundreds of hostages with many still in captivity.

In response Israel fired airstrikes into Gaza, and has killed more than 7,000 people according to the Palestinian health ministry. Biden has questioned whether the ministry is giving accurate numbers. On Thursday the ministry released a list of names of people it says have been killed.

Hussein and others said they believe Biden pushing for a ceasefire would help reduce the number of new civilian deaths each day.

"President Biden has the opportunity at this moment, to save lives," Hussein said.

Hussein acknowledged that campaigning against Biden could mean conditions for American Muslims may get worse.

"But it will never be what is happening today in Gaza," he said.

While those speaking at the press conference demanded a ceasefire, there are other Minnesotans who think it's the wrong move. Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota (JCRC), said he thinks a call for ceasefire from Biden would provide motivation for Hamas to attack Israel again.

"To demand a ceasefire now, while Hamas is still holding over 220 hostages, would be a tremendous victory for Hamas," he said.

Roberts added that JCRC does have concern for the innocent civilians in Gaza while also being against a ceasefire. He noted that he sees Hamas' control as the main problem in Gaza.

"The only way to end this nightmare for the people of the Middle East is Hamas' surrender," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.