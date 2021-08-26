Anna Euerle is Minnesota's 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

The 19-year-old from Litchfield was crowned Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fair grounds, according to a news release. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for almost 2,500 dairy farm families across the state.

Throughout her reign, Euerle will make public appearances to connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families. Isabelle Lindahl of Lindstrom and Megan Meyer of Rollingstone were runners-up. In total, 10 competed for the crown.

Euerle's first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted out of a 90-pound block of butter at the State Fair Thursday and Friday.

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge and enthusiasm of the dairy industry and communication skills.

