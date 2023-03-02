One day after the Gophers women's basketball 2022-23 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament, coach Lindsay Whalen and Minnesota director of athletics Mark Coyle announced Thursday that Whalen would step down as head coach.

Whalen will remain with Gophers Athletics as a special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.

"I want to thank Mark and the University for giving me the opportunity to lead this program five years ago,'' Whalen said in a release from the team. "It was an honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to my assistant coaches and staff and want to thank them for everything they did for our student-athletes during the last five years.

"We did things the right way and created a lot of memories. But now is the right time for me to step aside and return to being a proud alum.''

The Gophers were 11-19 overall this season, Whalen's fifth at the helm, and 4-14 in Big Ten regular season play.

Coyle's hiring of Whalen as coach came after one of the most distinguished playing careers in Minnesota history. Whalen played for the Gophers starting in 2000, leading Minnesota to the NCAA Final Four in the spring of 2004. Her WNBA career included four titles with the Lynx, five All-Star games and a spot on the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.

Success as a coach was harder to find. Whalen's final game leading the Gophers came at Target Center against the Penn State. Minnesota fell behind 21-3 in the first quarter then rallied to tie the game late in the fourth before losing 72-67.

It capped another difficult seasons in the Big Ten for the Gophers under Whalen. In her five seasons as coach the team never finished above .500 in conference play. Minnesota tied for 13th this season (4-14), tied for ninth in 2021-22 (7-11), finished 10th in 2020-21 (7-11), 11th in 2019-20 (5-13) and tied for sixth in 2018-19 (9-9).

Whalen entered this season after a number of key departures including losing Sara Scalia, Kadi Sissoko and Jasmine Powell to the transfer portal. She was looking to rebuild the program behind an exciting collection of local freshmen in Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Niamya Holloway.

It was the highest rated recruiting class in program history.

The Gophers have a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Come back to StarTribune.com for more information.