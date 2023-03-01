Over the first 7½ minutes Wednesday afternoon at Target Center the University of Minnesota women's basketball team dug itself a hole.

A deep hole. An 18-point hole.

Now, what looked like a one-sided game got tight, eventually. Down 15 early in the fourth quarter of a Big Ten tournament first-round game, the Gophers used a 20-5 run to tie the game at 66 on Rose Micheaux's jumper in the lane with 45.7 seconds left.

But, at the other end, Penn State star Makenna Marisa scored, was fouled and made the free throw with 30.2 seconds left to put the Nittany Lions (14-16 overall, 5-14 Big Ten) up for good in a 72-67 victory.

Marisa was one of four Penn State starters to score in double figures with 22. Shay Ciezki had 16 when she left the game in the second half with an injured ankle.

Mara Braun led the Gophers (11-19, 4-15) with 25 points. Amaya Battle had 16, but also had seven turnovers. Isabelle Gradwell and Micheaux each scored nine.

Penn State had lost eight of nine entering the game. But the Nittany Lions came out with a full-court press that frustrated the Gophers, causing a cascade of turnovers.

In that first 7½ minutes the Gophers made just one of 14 shots and turned the ball over five times leading to eight Penn State points as the Nittany Lions built a 21-3 lead.

And that was too much.

With 30.2 seconds left Makenna Marisa scored, was fouled and hit the free throw for a three-point Penn State lead for good.