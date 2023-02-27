There are 22 Minnesotan players on Big Ten women's basketball rosters this year, spread over seven of the conference's 14 teams. That group can be seen this week, with the conference tournament coming to Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time.

Many are making a big mark.

The Gophers, of course, have the most with 10. Minnesotans make up better than 70 % of the team's scoring, led by Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer, Amaya Battle, Katie Borowicz and Maggie Czinano, all among the team's top six scorers.

In Iowa, Monika Czinano — Maggie's older sister — is looking to help Iowa to it's second straight conference tournament title. Indiana's Sara Scalia — a transfer from Minnesota — is a key player off the bench for a Hoosiers team that won the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time in 40 years.

Adalia McKenzie has Illinois on the verge of its first NCAA bid since 2003. Sam Haiby has returned from injury hoping to help Nebraska, an NCAA bubble team, have a strong conference tournament. Here's a look at some of the top locals playing at Target Center this week:

Monika Czinano, Iowa

6-3 senior center from Watertown

Second on the Hawkeyes in scoring (17.2 points per game), the 6-3 Czinano is shooting 66.9% and averaging 6.5 rebounds for an Iowa team looking to atone for a relatively early NCAA tournament exit last season.

The Gophers

Mara Braun (Wayzata) is leading the team in scoring (15.3). Heyer (Chaska) is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. Battle (Hopkins, 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists) has already set the school's rookie record for assists. Borowicz (Roseau) is averaging 8.7 points and 3.0 assists. Maggie Czinano (Watertown) is averaging 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Adalia McKenzie, Illinois

5-10 sophomore guard from Park Center (Brooklyn Park hometown)

Averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. McKenzie has scored in double figures in 22 of 29 games for resurgent Illinois, which finished in a tie for fifth after going 1-13 in the Big Ten last season.

Sara Scalia, Indiana

5-10 senior guard from Stillwater

Started the first 14 games, and has been a top reserve since; her 27.2 minutes per game are sixth on the team. She is averaging 9.2 points and making 33.8% of her three-point attempts (45-for-133) for the top-seeded Hoosiers.

Sam Haiby, Nebraska

5-9 senior guard from Moorhead

A Sept. 12 knee injury was thought to be season-threatening, but after surgery, Haiby returned to play Nov. 22. Since then she has averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19 games. She has scored in double figures in seven of her past nine.