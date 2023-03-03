Gophers women's basketball players have taken to social media to show appreciation and support for Lindsay Whalen after what athletic director Mark Coyle called a mutual decision to remove her as head coach.

The Gophers' leading scorer and freshman standout Mara Braun thanked her coach on Twitter but also posted how she wished the team had won more games this season. They finished with an 11-19 record and 4-14 in the Big Ten in Whalen's fifth season.

Another member of Whalen's heralded top 10 recruiting class from last year, freshman forward Mallory Heyer also posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Maggie Czinano continued the sentiment toward Whalen, who she called "the most genuine person who pushed me every day."

Standout freshman guard Amaya Battle joined her teammates by saying on Instagram that Whalen had "the purest and most genuine heart."

Sophomore center Aminata Zie posted on her IG that "this one hurt" and Whalen was "truly one of the most humble and kind person I have ever met. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity."

Also on IG, Gophers graduate transfer Isabelle Gradwell said about Whalen: "My coach forever. Thank you for giving me a once in a lifetime opportunity and for always believing in me."