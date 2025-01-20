Let’s hope for a trade: Partisan bickering, out; dealing with reality, in

The fiscal challenges are perhaps even more daunting, because nobody likes to pay taxes, so politicians like to avoid increasing and love cutting them, resulting in tacit bipartisan agreement to ignore the problems, reinforced by the U.S. dollar’s global strength. The problems include the well-documented looming shortfalls in the Social Security and Medicare trust funds and the threat to our economy and world economic leadership posed by deficit spending taking the national debt ever-higher as a percentage of GDP and the interest cost of servicing it to an ever-higher share of tax revenues. The deficit spending problem is particularly knotty due to widespread mistaken belief that income tax cuts more than pay for themselves through increased economic activity and/or that Americans are overtaxed, which comparisons to other countries rebut. This is now front and center due to President Trump’s intention to extend the expiring income tax cuts that were enacted in 2017 at his behest and exempt additional income from tax.