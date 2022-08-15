A 16-year-old car passenger was killed and the teenage driver injured when their car struck construction machinery parked on the side of the road overnight in Waconia, officials said.

The crash occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony M. Lewin, 16, of Waconia, died, and 16-year-old Isaiah K. Whitted, also of Waconia, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC for treatment of serious injuries.

Whitted was heading north on Oak and hit a pay loader, which was parked on the right side of the road and "marked with a traffic cone," read a statement from Sheriff Jason Kamerud.