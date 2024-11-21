Lose yourself in these new immersive Las Vegas experiences

You’ve heard of the Sphere, the world’s largest spherical structure with the highest-resolution screen of all time. But that’s not the only place in Las Vegas where you can become fully surrounded in sound and light. Several new attractions are both immersive and interactive: sweeping you away to rushing waterfalls, suiting you up in Velcro for a human-scale game of darts, augmenting your vision so you can bliss out in a light-streaked dance club, or sticking a VR headset on your face and sending you someplace else entirely.