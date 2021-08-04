Hall of Famers Juli Inkster, Nancy Lopez and Hollis Stacy head the 46-player field for the Land O'Lakes Legends tournament, which will be played Friday and Saturday at the Meadows at Mystic Lake golf course in Prior Lake.

The event, which includes a pro-am Thursday, is one of the stops on the LPGA Legends Tour for players 50 and over.

Inkster, 61, is a 31-time winner on the LPGA Tour and captured seven majors.

Lopez, 64, won 48 tour events and three majors, and Stacy, 67, is also a three-time major champion.

Also in the field are two-time major winner Jane Geddes, Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst and Kris Tschetter, who was sixth in last week's Senior Women's Open won by Annika Sorenstam. Play Friday and Saturday begins at 9 a.m.

The tournament is co-owned by two-time tour winner Michele Redman, the former Gophers golf coach; and Jim Lehman, president of Medalist Management.

The Champions Tour, for PGA Tour players 50 and older, had a stop in Minnesota through 2018, when it was replaced by the PGA Tour's 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities.