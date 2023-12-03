Three-time Olympic swimming medalist Regan Smith of Lakeville set two U.S. Open meet records Saturday, winning both the 200-meter backstroke and the 200 butterfly in Greensboro, N.C.

The 21-year-old Smith won the butterfly in 2:06.72 for her second gold medal of the day, breaking a record set by Susan O'Neill in 1999. Silver medalist Lindsay Looney finished in 2:09.31, more than 2½ seconds behind.

Earlier, Smith won the 200 backstroke in 2:04.27, leading wire-to-wire and beating Claire Curzan by more than two seconds. Smith broke her meet record from last year.

On Friday, Smith beat Curzan in the 100 backstroke, with Smith winning in 58.16 seconds.