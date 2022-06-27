Local radio personality Andrew Lee died Saturday. Jon Justice, his co-host on KTLK's "Justice and Drew Show," made the announcement Monday on the air.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my entire radio career," Justice said from a hospital where he is recovering from open-heart surgery. "Drew was my best friend. He was your friend. I don't need to tell you how special he was. It goes without saying that I'm devastated and he will be tragically missed."

The cause of death has not be released. Lee leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Lee and Justice hosted the 6-9 a.m. weekday slot on 1130 AM KTLK, also know as Twin Cities News Talk. Lee had been with the station since 2010. In addition to being the morning co-host, he was the executive producer of the show. He had also co-hosted the podcast, "The Minnesota Beercast" with Andrew Schmitt.

Jason Lewis and Sam Sansevere filled in Monday, turning most of the show into a tribute to Lee. Guests included KFAN host Paul Allen, Rep. Joe McDonald, R-Delano, and former WCCO reporter Liz Collin, who now works for Alpha News.