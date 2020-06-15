One of the first Twin Cities stadium concerts postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour stop at U.S. Bank Stadium is now one of the first to confirm a makeup date for next year: The show is now slated for June 5, 2021.

For concertgoers hoping for a refund in these tough economic times, this is the news they’ve been waiting for: Ticketholders now have a 30-day window -- starting today (Monday) through July 14 -- to request a refund via Ticketmaster or other point of purchase. Fans who wish to hold onto their tickets for next year don’t have to do anything.

Most major tours are now implementing this 30-day refund policy, but it only goes into effect once a makeup date is confirmed. Rescheduled dates are still pending for most of the other local stadium concerts, including the Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and the Green Day/Weezer and Motley Crue/Def Leppard tours. At least George Strait has already set a new date, July 31, 2021, at the Vikings’ stadium.

Chesney's other rescheduled dates in the Midwest include Miller Park in Milwaukee (now May 8), Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (May 29) and Soldier Field in Chicago (June 26). All three of the tour's scheduled opening acts have signed on for next year, too, including Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The country star had apparently been holding out hope for at least some of his tour dates to still happen in 2020. However, he said in a statement released Monday that he doesn’t believe his so-called No Shoes Nation fan base – a name that already suggests questionable hygiene practices -- would be safe until next year.

“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney said in the statement. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea,” Chesney added. “Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.”