While some big stadium concerts are still on the calendar for June and July – including the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard co-bill and Guns N’ Roses – country music megastar George Strait has already opted to bump his Aug. 22 date at U.S. Bank Stadium to next year.

Strait has rescheduled his Minneapolis date with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town until July 31, 2021. The announcement was made Thursday along with the postponement of another of his shows in South Bend, Ind., among his only handful of dates this summer.

Tickets for this year’s show will still be honored at next year’s makeup gig. Fans hoping to get a refund instead have a 30-day window starting now to do so via Ticketmaster.

Some stadium tours have been slow to delay their summer plans due to the coronavirus. The Crüe/Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett date June 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium is still on the books, as is the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on Aug. 11 at Target Field along with the Guns N’ Roses show at the Twins ballpark on July 24. GNR did just push off European dates, though.