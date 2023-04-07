Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Growing houseplants when curious cats are in the house can be challenging. We want our cats to be safe and happy — all while keeping our houseplants intact. You can accomplish both with a few simple strategies.

Create a list of all the plants you are growing. Include both common and botanical names for accurate identification. Do a bit of research on the care they need and their toxicity to your pets.

Consult with your veterinarian and visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website for a list of pet-safe and toxic plants. If you suspect your pet has ingested a toxic plant, you'll have the proper plant name when contacting your veterinarian.

Keep toxic plants out of the reach of curious cats. This can be challenging if your cat is skilled at jumping and climbing. There are so many beautiful houseplants out there that it may be safer to simply avoid those that are toxic.

Deter cats with the smell of citrus. Spray a mixture of lemon, lime or orange juice diluted with some water on the leaves of your plant. Or purchase one of the commercial mixes. If you don't want to spray your plants, place citrus peels in the pot.

Coat the soil. Prevent potted plants from turning into litter boxes by covering the soil surface with coarse mulch, like cork or large nugget mulch. If this is not an option, spray the soil surface with the citrus and water mix to help discourage digging.

Give your cat a pot of grass. Most cat grass kits contain wheatgrass, oat grass, ryegrass or a mixture of these. A pot of cat grass can help entertain your cat, provide fiber and some micronutrients and aid in digestion. And, as important, give cats something else to nibble on instead of your houseplants.

Enlist the help of mounting putty. Prevent curious cats from knocking over any of your plant containers with the help of mounting putty. A couple of pieces of this hardware store staple on the bottom of a pot will help reduce the risk of toppling.

Implement these strategies, and your cats and plants are on their way to coexisting in your home.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including "The Midwest Gardener's Handbook" and "Small Space Gardening." She hosts the Great Courses' "How to Grow Anything" DVD series and the syndicated "Melinda's Garden Moment" program on TV and radio.