Anthony Edwards spoke for a lot of fans — and a lot of his teammates — when it came to seeing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns play together for the first time before Friday's 112-102 Timberwolves preseason loss to the Nets at Target Center.

"Just like anybody else, we haven't seen it, the players ourselves," Edwards said. "I think it's pretty exciting."

But the twin towers' debut wasn't exactly exhilarating from the start and underscored that the Wolves will likely be a work in progress as they get used to playing with one another and their teammates adjust to playing with them.

The Wolves didn't score for the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds as everybody tried to get on the same page. Gobert broke the scoring drought with a free throw. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes while Towns had 15 points and nine rebounds in 33.

Kyrie Irving had 26 points for Brooklyn while Kevin Durant had 20.

The Wolves were trying to work things out all night, and Towns and Gobert were in regular conversation with each other throughout the game. For as choppy as the Wolves looked, there were moments of potential, like in the third quarter when a driving Towns found Gobert for a bucket and a foul. They will have some practice days before the season opens Wednesday at home against Oklahoma City. Luckily for the Wolves, they have a lot of opponents projected to finish with subpar records coupled with nine of their first 12 games at home to start the season.

One reason Friday was among the first times Gobert and Towns took the floor together was because of Towns' non-COVID illness that kept him out of the first week of camp and limited his availability since then.

Towns said Friday's shootaround was only the second time they practiced together. Towns was still trying to work his way back and put on the approximately 30 pounds he said he lost while out. Towns normally weighs around 260 pounds but was still around 232 before Friday's game.

"Being lighter obviously has its benefits, but also has its cons," Towns said. "It's not optimal for me to be at this weight."

Towns said he was once this light when he was playing for coach Tom Thibodeau, and it didn't make his body feel good.

"I just didn't like it," Towns said. "I didn't like how light I was. I was younger, too. I want to put that in perspective. The hits had more impact against me. Just having some armor always has helped me a lot, especially when I've been driving to the basket these last couple years and banging with the people I've been banging with. It's a fine line being lighter. It's also a fine line being heavier."

But Towns did say he feels better at his weight now, thanks in part to experience.

"I was 21, 22. I'm 26, about to be 27, so it's a little different," Towns said. "When you're used to taking hits from like Giannis Antetokounmpo coming down the lane and [Nikola] Jokic and Joel Embiid, at 268, it feels way easier than 230. It's a much different game to play. It's a fine line. It's something I got to figure out. I don't have much time."

Neither do the Wolves before their first game that counts in this new era.