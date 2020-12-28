LOS ANGELES – Even though Karl-Anthony Towns re-entered Saturday's win over Utah after falling hard on his left wrist in the fourth quarter, there was still cause for concern when Towns said after the game it was "pretty sore."

It turns out that concern was a harbinger of bad news for the Timberwolves.

Towns suffered a "left perilunate subluxation," or a dislocation, in his left wrist, the team said in a release, and will be evaluated weekly. A source added Towns would be considered "week to week," but the team said he won't require surgery.

"That's the name of the game this year is be adaptable in situations, and we're not going to hang our heads," coach Ryan Saunders said. "There's no time for that. Games come quickly in this league, so you can't enjoy a win like we had [Saturday] night and you can't sit and wallow in a loss. You've got to keep moving forward, whoever is there, keep pushing forward with what you have."

Towns saw a specialist while the team was in Los Angeles and the team is hopeful the injury won't cost Towns too much time. He will try to get back on the court as soon as he can with rest and treatment.

"There's no definitive timetable," coach Ryan Saunders said.

Towns missed the final 12 games of last season because of a fractured left wrist. This isn't a similar injury. Saunders said that, at least, was welcome news.

Naz Reid got the start in Towns' absence Sunday, but Saunders could tinker with the rotations in games to come, and it could mean minutes for players who are out of the rotation now, such as veteran Ed Davis.

"Guys are in positions to have opportunities to step up not only in Karl's absence but also the role Karl plays by providing an offensive punch but also on the defensive end," Saunders said. "He's been going good for us, so we need other guys to fill those roles. Replacing Karl-Anthony Towns with one individual — it's a team effort."

This is a developing story.